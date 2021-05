It was quite a Wednesday in the Association, as the Warriors – Lakers matchup certainly lived up to the hype. It is doubtful the play-in tournament will go away anytime soon after that outing, but more basketball as opposed to less basketball is just fine by me. Let’s now turn our attention to Thursday and Friday where single-game contests are the only game in town. So let’s get those skills sharpened immediately, as there is still a ton of money to be won by identifying the right DFS NBA strategy and picks for DraftKings and FanDuel.