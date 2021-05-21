City could add a few parking spots on the Milwaukee Street bridge

JANESVILLE

It’s no parking deck, but downtown Janesville could pick up a handful of parking spots over the Rock River if the city council approves a proposal.

City Engineer Mike Payne said Thursday the city is proposing to mark six parking spots along the eastbound lanes on the Milwaukee Street bridge.

The city council would have to change an existing ordinance after a public hearing Monday to allow parking spots on the bridge.

It would be similar to a handful of stalls for parking along the north side of the Court Street bridge over the river a block to the south.

The city recently applied a polymer overlay to the Milwaukee Street bridge deck to protect the surface and bridge’s understructure from road salt and water infiltration.

The newly coated bridge surface will need to be repainted for traffic. Payne said while that repainting is being done, the city sought to offer the option of placing parking stalls on the bridge.

The parallel spots would span the southwest quadrant of the bridge and provide a few more spots for people to park downtown.

Payne said the decision was “city- generated” and was mostly linked to the lanes needing to be repainted, but he said that “it’s fair to say that generally speaking, businesses in the downtown are always looking for more convenient parking.”

Recently, the city has reserved a few existing stalls on the Court Street bridge on Saturdays for people who want to park close to the Janesville Farmers Market. The market this year moved to the ARISE Town Square along the riverfront, which is on River and Water streets between the Court and Milwaukee street bridges.

The Gazette couldn’t immediately reach Janesville Farmers Market officials for comment on the Milwaukee Street bridge proposal.

Payne said unless the city made a special designation, the six spots likely would be considered all-day parking.