Lululemon knows everyone needs a comfortable, high-quality hoodie. It’s why they made the City Sweat Pullover, an ultra-soft, super breathable pullover you’ll have no problem sweating or lounging in. It’s crafted from a naturally breathable French terry fabric, which gives the layer its softness and four-way stretch. And while that’s obviously a notable selling point, we’ve gotta be honest, we’re really drawn to this hoodie because it’s recently been discounted in color Chambray — a flattering, powder blue-like shade perfect for the current season.