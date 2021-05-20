Can TIX and his Tourette's win Eurovision for Norway?

Italy has taken home the gold in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with Måneskin’s “Zitti E Buoni.” The glam rock group cemented Italy’s third victory in Eurovision history, winning over fan favorite Iceland, who weren’t able to perform at the final in Rotterdam after a band member tested positive for COVID-19. Italy’s Måneskin was the bookmakers’ favorite this year, and their performance of “Zitti Ee Buoni” received 524 points from the national juries and the viewing public, beating out France’s Barbara Pravi and Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears. According to the New York Times, an Italian journalist said of Italy’s victory, “After all that happened with corona, we had such a bad year with all the deaths in Bergamo. This is a new beginning.” Brava, Italy!