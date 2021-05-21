Final Fantasy XIV players gathered to pay final respects to Berserk creator Kentaro Miura
Last night, it was announced that Kentaro Miura, creator of the dark fantasy manga Berserk, passed away two weeks ago. The manga has influenced many works across all media, from anime, to film, and, of course, to video games. On that latter point, I do feel inspired by the players of Final Fantasy XIV who, last night following the news of Miura's passing, banded together to pay their final respects to the famed creator of Berserk.