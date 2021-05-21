Final Fantasy XIV players gathered to pay final respects to Berserk creator Kentaro Miura

A while back, I arranged a Q&A about gathering in Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix told me I should send over a list of questions and they’d get them translated, have the dev team answer them, and then send them back. My initial plan was to use this Q&A to write a piece about gathering, its place in Final Fantasy XIV and the gameplay loop, and the how and why of the changes made over the last few years. Then I got the questions back and it turned out that Naoki Yoshida, director, had answered them, making him the subject of our Final Fantasy XIV interview on gathering.