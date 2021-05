The Philadelphia 76ers are on track to clinch their first top place finish in the Eastern Conference in 20 years. A striking dichotomy can be seen between the 2020-21 76ers led by Head Coach Doc Rivers and the 2000-01 76ers coached by Larry Brown. The contemporary version is led by a 7-foot do-it-all big man from Cameroon, while the latter was carried by 6-foot MVP Allen Iverson. While a whole foot and nearly a hundred pounds separate Philadelphia’s greatest basketball players this century, the two are comparable. Iverson became Philadelphia’s first MVP in decades, and Embiid is attempting to do the same while also having his hat in another ring, the Defensive Player of the Year.