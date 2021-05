As the skies get darker and the weather gets colder, our complexions begin to suffer. Dry skin can worsen over the winter months as the harsher climes combined with the return of central heating can leave us feeling parched.But while it seems easy to moisturise away dry patches, not just any moisturiser does the trick. Surprisingly, finding a product that combats dry skin is just as difficult as finding one to fight oiliness.The most effective moisturisers for dry skin tend to contain hyaluronic acid. Renowned for its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, it penetrates every layer...