BOISE, IDAHO. After receiving the K-12 budget from the House, the Senate was able to move quickly to address major infrastructure and tax relief and passed significant transportation funding this week. H 362 provides for a distribution of 4.5% of sales tax, up to $80 million, to establish sustainable, long-term funding through an existing authority within the transportation expansion and congestion mitigation fund (TECM). The fund will allow for nearly $1.6 billion in infrastructure improvements on the state system through bonding. It provides much-needed assistance to local governments for the maintenance of roads and bridges on the local system that connects Idaho. H 362 accomplishes all this without increasing taxes or any additional user fees.