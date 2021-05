This one-year-old brindle mastiff mix came to our shelter from a rescue partner that pulls dogs from overcrowded California shelters. We don’t know anything about his background other than he was given up by his owner. Resources note that mastiffs are “courageous, dignified, and good natured” and “docile and dignified but also a formidable protector of those they hold dear.” They are loving and affectionate toward their family, and their calm demeanor makes them a good companion for older children. However, because mastiffs are large dogs, they are not recommended to be adopted to families with small children, not because they are aggressive but because of their sheer size, they might unintentionally injure small children by knocking them down.