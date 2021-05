A bicyclist was struck and injured Thursday by paneling that blew off the abandoned Plaza Tower skyscraper in New Orleans’ Central Business District, officials said. High winds dislodged pieces of the 45-story building at 1001 Howard Ave. before 4:30 p.m., said Jonathan Fourcade of Emergency Medical Services. One piece hit a passing cyclist, who was taken to an area hospital. The biker's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Fourcade said.