Bitcoin Daily: OCC Reports Fraud Messages; Dutch National Bank Reverses Crypto Wallet Requirements

pymnts
 1 day ago
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is reporting that fraudulent actions are being taken to impersonate the OCC, according to an alert from the agency. Notifications are being sent out informing recipients that they need to supply a bitcoin wallet address identification number in order to access funds, the alert stated. The notifications say there could be tens of millions of dollars available.

