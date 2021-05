This cute, chubby six-year-old black kitty came to us in an unusual way. She and another cat were found one day hiding under the porch at our Annex Building. We don’t know what happened, but we suspect someone just dumped them. The companion cat was quite “hissy” and really not adoptable, so he went to a barn home to be a working cat. It was obvious though from the get-go that Annie was very socialized and loving. She was pretty chunky when she came in but healthy. Much to her irritation, she has been on a diet, and is doing well with it.