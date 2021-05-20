Firefighters Knock Ridgewood Garage Blaze

Firefighters had to cut their way in. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a Ridgewood garage blaze Thursday afternoon.

The smoky fire broke out on Franklin Turnpike off Banta Street around 2:30 p.m.

A HoHoKus FAST team joined village firefighters, who quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

498 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood

On Franklin Turnpike at Banta Street in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

