Ridgewood, NJ

Firefighters Knock Ridgewood Garage Blaze

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FfgK_0a6Hh8Pj00
Firefighters had to cut their way in. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a Ridgewood garage blaze Thursday afternoon.

The smoky fire broke out on Franklin Turnpike off Banta Street around 2:30 p.m.

A HoHoKus FAST team joined village firefighters, who quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uV5gQ_0a6Hh8Pj00
498 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XlkW_0a6Hh8Pj00
On Franklin Turnpike at Banta Street in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

******

Sparks flew in Glen Rock after an unlicensed Ridgewood hit-and-run driver struck a utility pole with his muscle car and sped off on three wheels and a rim, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/news/glen-rock-pd-hit-run-motorist-from-ridgewood-drives-battered-sedan-on-sparking-rim-after-crash/809340/

******

******

