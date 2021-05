The recent New York Times article featuring our hometown filled me with equal parts interest and disgust. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised a liberal journalist from the east coast jetted into our town with some preconceived notions about it, found some willing accomplices to support his conjectures, filed his hit piece with the paper, and flew out again. What this New York Times article failed to understand or even discuss are the values and the issues Iowans and Burlington residents care about and what is truly needed to help our communities prosper.