FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Martin Zapien scans long rows of tree canopies each morning and thinks about how the future of food production will advance with new citrus cultivars. All of the more than 5,000 trees in the 20-acre UF/IFAS citrus research grove range from one-to-two-years-old. Each tree is a new cultivar developed by research scientists. Researchers hope the varieties will triumph over the latest challenges to Florida citrus: citrus greening, climate change and destructive insects.