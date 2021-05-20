Capcom neutered Seth's V-Trigger 2 in Street Fighter 5's first Season 5 patch, but Xian shows us it's now back with a vengeance
With seemingly every trick in the book at his disposal paired with the fact that everyone and their mother had him as a pocket character, Seth was in the discussion for being the absolute best roster member in all of Street Fighter 5 last season. This put him in Capcom's sights for big time nerfs, and seems to have ushered developers toward attending to the character's overpowered strengths to the point that they forgot about regulating his soon to be next to useless V-Trigger 2.