Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Museum of Art receives $1 million grant

By Olivia Peterkin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 1 day ago
The funds will be used to make renovations, repairs, maintenance adjustments and capital improvements to the HoMA site on Beretania Street.

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Honolulu Museum Of Art#Museum#Renovations#Art#Beretania Street#Repairs#Capital Improvements#Maintenance Adjustments
