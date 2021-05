Rishi Sunak is withholding support for Joe Biden's minimum global business tax rate ahead of discussions about the issue at the G7.The new US president is pushing for a 21 per cent rate as part of a plan to crack down on tax avoidance by multinational companies like Amazon.But the UK is resisting the proposal, set to be discussed at a meeting in Cornwall when leaders meet for the G7.The British government instead wants reforms to focus on making multinational companies pay more tax in the countries where they make sales and operate.Officials reportedly believe that Mr Biden's proposal would...