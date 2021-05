HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros. Maldonado, who finished with two hits as well, launched a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 10-2. He also drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a four-run third. Greinke gave up three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts. Wes Benjamin allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings for Texas. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.