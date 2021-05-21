Chasing perfection: These 3 girls lacrosse teams are still unbeaten through May 19

It was an offensive spree for the Northampton girls lacrosse team on Tuesday, as four players tallied a hat trick in a 13-3 victory over South Hadley. The Blue Devils were led by Shea Crowther, who totaled seven points on three goals and four assists. Also finding the back of the net three times for Northampton were Julienne Lussier, Ellie Mahoney, and Chloe Denhart, who each added a helper as well. Sofia Ciaglo scored the other goal for the Blue Devils, while tying Crowther with four assists.