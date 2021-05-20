Prince Harry claims Charles told he would suffer same problems as him in mental health documentary series with Oprah

PRINCE Harry claims that Charles told him he would "suffer with the same problems as him" in his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.

And the Royal Family is braced for more painful revelations by the Duke of Sussex today as the duke's Apple series is released.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to get into “deeply personal” issues and drop “truth bombs” on the new mental health show The Me You Can’t See, which is due to debut this morning.

The i reported the 36-year-old is expected to return to the topic of “genetic pain” and tell Oprah: “My father used to say... to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure whatever negative experiences you had that you can make it right for your kids. We chose to put our mental health first.

“That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we will continue to do. Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?”

And Harry is then expected to speak out on one of America’s biggest breakfast TV shows.

Last week, Harry opened up to US podcast host Dax Shepard as he described royal life as a mixture of The Truman Show film and being in a zoo.

He also blasted dad Charles’ parenting and said he moved to California to “break the cycle” of pain for wife Meghan and their kids.

Only weeks after telling Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that his dad was “trapped”, Harry again opened up about their father-son relationship.

And now Prince Harry is expected to reveal more intimate details about his life as a royal - including how his request to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family was initially rejected.

He said: “How bad does it have to get before I am allowed to do this? She [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sensationally left the UK in January 2020 and now live in California, where they are expecting their second child.

And last night, the Duke made a damning statement against the BBC following the probe into Martin Bashir's interview with his mother Diana.

Prince Harry said: "Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest.

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth."

The 36-year-old added: "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.

"By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life.

"Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."

Prince Harry also speaks about his mum with Oprah - while admitting that one of his biggest regrets was not calling out racism earlier in his relationship.

He said: “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white.

“And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself – they’re not going to stop until she [Meghan] dies.

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. The list is growing.

"And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”

He will then appear on ABC breakfast show Good Morning America to discuss the first episode, which airs this morning.