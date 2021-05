Lilian is a 57-pound adult female coonhound mix with brown, black and white fur, available for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. Lillian came into the shelter as a stray but is sweet and laid back, has done well with other dogs at the shelter, and has shown some signs of having been previously house trained. The shelter has a limited opening and still encourages appointments for adoption inquiries. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)