Vermont Business Magazine According to household data released by the Vermont Department of Labor today, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for April was 2.9 percent. This reflects no change from the prior month’s revised estimate. The comparable United States rate in April was 6.1 percent, which was an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised March estimate. Vermont has the fifth lowest rate in the nation, one-tenth behind Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah. Last month Vermont was tied for lowest.