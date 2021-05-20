AUD climbs back toward 0.78 US cents yet remains firmly range bound

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar climbed steadily throughout Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s risk off shift. The risk off tone that enveloped markets mid-week faded, as investors revised their initial knee jerk reaction to the Fed and FOMC policy meeting minutes. While acknowledging the shift in Fed rhetoric, a broader review showed those policy makers calling for a tapering of bond purchases were firmly in the minority and the Fed’s commitment to accommodative monetary policy remains intact. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7720, the AUD advanced through the afternoon and overnight to touch session highs at 0.7780. We are again entrenched within a narrow trading handle as near-term inflation and pandemic concerns counter long-term optimism and elevated commodity prices. Our attentions today turn to a slew of PMI data prints as markers for future inflation. Watch supports at 0.7720 and 0.7680 with resistance on moves above 0.78 and approaching 0.7830.

