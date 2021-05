Seattle made the short flight south to face the Portland Timbers on Mother’s Day, and it was similar to most rivalry games. An ugly, contentious match saw neither team look great, and no one would mistake that game for free-flowing soccer. The Timbers controlled a lot of the ball in spurts but failed to consistently threaten the Seattle goal. The Sounders defended resolutely, created big chances and finished enough to coast comfortably. Portland scored a stoppage time goal that no doubt helped their pride, but the game finished 2-1 for the good guys in a battle of teams that are at opposite ends of the Supporters’ Shield standings.