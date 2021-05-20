newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 65 years of marriage, a Joelton, Tennessee couple is now spending eternity together. Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris both ended up in the hospital for different reasons and just minutes apart, they both peacefully passed away while holding hands. “I fully expected them to...

kfor.com
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack "Fell In Love" With Tennessee

Christina Haack has come a long way since she first submitted a demo tape to HGTV with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple became HGTV stars overnight due to their hit series Flip or Flop which followed their real estate flips in Orange County, California. Years later after the couple divorced, Christina is fully focused on her kids and herself. She even went back to her maiden name.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Nashville, TNTimes Daily

Sheffield man facing rape charge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A 32-year-old Sheffield man is scheduled to appear before a Davidson County circuit court judge this morning after confessing to raping his 14-year-old daughter last week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Sheriff blames system after man arrested 200 times

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Larry Brown, a man who has been arrested more than 200 times, was arrested again this week. Police charged him twice within a 24-hour period for public intoxication. One of the latest incidents happened in the parking lot at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. “I didn’t even...