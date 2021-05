Tom Brady may remain in the NFL through the 2027 season, if Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht is to be believed. Licht told Rich Eisen that when the Buccaneers negotiated a contract extension with Brady this offseason, Brady didn’t tell the team whether he thinks it will be the last contract he ever signs. But in Licht’s opinion, the 43-year-old Brady could play seven more seasons.