Impact Wrestling live results: Tag Team titles on the line

CHRIS SABIN (w/JAMES STORM) vs. RHINO (w/VBD) This is oozing TNA as Rhino met Sabin for his debut back in 2005. Sabin works the arm before catching Rhino with a running dropkick, sending him outside. Sabin bashes Rhino with quick elbows but Deaner catches him on the ropes, allowing Rhino to clothesline him. Rhino changes the pace, sending Sabin to the mat with each shot. Sabin breaks free from Rhino but they clash heads. Sabin fires some forearms and a jumping kick, sending Rhino outside again and meeting him with a dive. Sabin hits a dropkick from the top looking to win but Rhino gets a shoulder up. Deaner acts as a distraction allowing Rhino to jab a thumb to the eye of Sabin. Rhino hits a superplex, flooring both men. Sabin avoids a Gore attempt and slips into a cradle pin for a quick victory. He joins Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, and Sami Callihan at Under Siege, with two more spots to be filled.