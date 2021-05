The Santa Monica Elks has donated $2,500 to the Santa Monica Breakfast Club to help fund a community dental program for underprivileged kids with free dental and orthodontic care services. Santa Monica Elks have faithfully teamed up with annual donations to the Breakfast Club for the past few years. Pictured is Don Checchi, PDDGER of Santa Monica Elks presenting the donation check to Breakfast Club Co-President Kathy Checchi. Santa Monica Breakfast Club provides supplies for dental hygiene kits given to about 620 1st graders in Santa Monica schools. These are given out during the UCLA dental students’ presentations on oral hygiene to the students. Three students received care for serious problems. Several students are receiving professional cleanings.