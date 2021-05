Just over 24 hours after Apple confirmed that iOS 14.5 would be available to the general public next week, the first beta for iOS 14.6 has begun rolling out to developers. We’ll have to wait until we install the update to see what all has changed, but we don’t expect iOS 14.6 to be nearly as significant an update as iOS 14.5. That said, there will undoubtedly be some interesting new features, including the following, which Apple explained on its developer site: