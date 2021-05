Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for more than 25 years, and I have allowed things to get out of hand. Over the years, he has done a lot for my daughter and her kids, and he has brought me used cars that I did not ask for but appreciate. When we go on vacation, I pay my share. Whenever we talk, we get into arguments. He throws all of what he has done for me and my daughter and grandkids in my face, and he makes it seem as if everything wrong is my fault.