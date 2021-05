Motorists heading north on Grand Avenue should expect delays beginning next week. The outer (east) northbound lane from midblock between Ninth and 10th streets to midblock between 10th and 11th streets will close Monday, May 10, weather permitting. The lane will be closed for two to three days to allow construction of clear water diversion subdrains in the area. All northbound traffic will funnel into the inner lane, and motorists should use caution through the construction zone.