Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Widespread moderate lowland flooding will occur. Homes in Deweyville closest to the river are flooded. Flooding of homes in the Indian Lakes and River Oaks sections will also occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes in Southwest Beauregard Parish have some flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 26.4 Mon 9 am CDT 26.6 26.5 26.3