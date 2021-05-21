Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, St. Mary, West Cameron, Calcasieu and Iberia Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels continue to decrease, but remain above minor flood stage at this time.

alerts.weather.gov
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Water enters buildings adjacent to gauge. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Evadale 17.0 18.1 Mon 2 pm CDT 18.2 18.3 19.0
Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 344 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabine Pass, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Central Gardens, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport and Sea Rim State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Newton County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Widespread moderate lowland flooding will occur. Homes in Deweyville closest to the river are flooded. Flooding of homes in the Indian Lakes and River Oaks sections will also occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes in Southwest Beauregard Parish have some flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 26.4 Mon 9 am CDT 26.6 26.5 26.3
Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur and Sea Rim State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Groves, TXPort Arthur News

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

GROVES — Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa was out checking roadways as one of Monday’s storm cells was slowing down. As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, he noted all of the city’s major thoroughfares were passable. That’s not to say there wasn’t any earlier minor street flooding, which occurs when several...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms overnight have resulted in widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches, with up to 4-6 inches in some locations. Upper level support combined with a stalled frontal boundary will result in the potential for further redevelopment through early Wednesday Afternoon. Given the already saturated soils, heavier or repeat thunderstorms will pose the risk for flash flooding.
Orange County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orange SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL HARDIN...NORTHERN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Starks, moving east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Lumberton, Vidor, Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights and Edgerly. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.