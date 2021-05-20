NBA Playoffs: The Lakers Are Something That No One Else Has Been in 30 Years

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and have locked up the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The defending NBA champs are not where most thought they would be before the season started.

However, even though they are the seventh seed and do not have home-court advantage over the Phoenix Suns, they are still the favorites.

The seven seed being the favorite over the second seed is something that has not happened in 30 years, according to Bleacher Report Betting.

The post from Bleacher Report Betting can be seen embedded below.

The Lakers are -150 to win the series, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball