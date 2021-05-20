newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: The Lakers Are Something That No One Else Has Been in 30 Years

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and have locked up the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The defending NBA champs are not where most thought they would be before the season started.

However, even though they are the seventh seed and do not have home-court advantage over the Phoenix Suns, they are still the favorites.

The seven seed being the favorite over the second seed is something that has not happened in 30 years, according to Bleacher Report Betting.

The Lakers are -150 to win the series, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
