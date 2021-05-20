Rickie Fowler: Playing against Michael Jordan helped ex-OSU star break slump

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — There was no evidence that anything is amiss in Rickie Fowler’s world when he rolled up to the first tee of the Ocean Course on Thursday morning. Two teenage girls whispered conspiratorially, stimulated by his presence. Fowler’s perfect drive received the loudest ovation even though he was playing with former Masters champ Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton, the World No, 9. Into a stiff wind Fowler hit a gorgeous, sawed-off short-iron perfectly pin high, the only player in the group to hold the green. By all appearances, it could have been 2015, when Fowler won three times around the world, including the Scottish Open and the Players. It could have been 2018, when he contended until the bitter end at Augusta. Or maybe 2019, when Fowler took the Phoenix Open and then broke down in tears because he had unleashed so much want and will.