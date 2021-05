The city of Orono and the estate of the late Irwin Jacobs are being sued over a preliminary plan to develop Jacobs 20-acre property in Orono. The proposed development of the Jacobs property at 1700 Shoreline Dr., which sits between Tanager Lake to the north and Lake Minnetonka’s Smith Bay to the south, would split the property into six developments, which would be sold and developed into new houses.