COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WHBL) – Two Teens from Sheboygan were killed in a head on crash with a semi Wednesday evening in Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 33 and Polinske Road around 7pm. When Deputies and State Patrol Troopers arrived, they found a car and semi had crashed head on. The two teens, 15 and 17 years old from Sheboygan, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, from Eau Claire, had minor injuries. An investigation is underway to determine which vehicle was in the wrong lane at the time of the crash.