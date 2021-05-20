KidsPak now distributes weekend food packs out of Berthoud library
Children and their families now can get their food bags six days a week at the Berthoud and Loveland libraries from tables set up with KidsPak’s signature blue tablecloths. “It’s convenient for families who have tight schedules,” said Tom Carrigan, president of KidsPak, an all-volunteer weekend hunger relief program started by the Loveland Rotary Foundation that, as of this month, operates as a separate nonprofit. “The idea of getting a bag and a book makes perfect sense.”berthoudsurveyor.com