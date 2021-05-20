newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The fate of two bird species could help save others

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonitoring the outcomes of two Ethiopian bird species could help validate the predictive ability of widely used climate models, according to a new study from the University of Cambridge. The White-tailed Swallow and the Ethiopian Bush-crow are threatened with extinction under similar circumstances. The birds are living in “climatic lifeboats,”...

www.earth.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Global Climate Change#Global Change#Species Conservation#Warming Temperatures#Climate Models#Plos One#Earth Com#Ipcc#Extinction#Breeding Success#Conservation Measures#Conservation Work#Climatic Lifeboats#Captive#Suitable Climate#Carbon Emissions#Severe Risk#Aspects#Moderate Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsCourthouse News Service

Parasitic Bee and Two Flowers Under Consideration for Endangered Species List

(CN) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday it will spend the next 12 months collecting scientific and commercial data to evaluate petitions submitted by advocacy groups requesting protection of the Aztec gilia, Clover’s cactus and Suckley’s cuckoo bumblebee. In a petition filed in April 2020, the Center...
SciencePhys.org

New species discovered in the human gut microbiome could improve nitrogen availability

Quadram Institute researchers have discovered a new species of bacterium in the human gut that can convert nitrogen into a biologically useful form. This new species, Desulfovibrio diazotrophicus, is from a family of bacteria that survive and grow on sulfur-containing compounds. They are known as sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and a biproduct of their activity is the release of the gas hydrogen sulfide, which has a characteristic 'rotten egg' smell. Whilst this is unpleasant for those around you, there is also some concern that it is detrimental for gut health; the presence of SRB has been associated with gut inflammation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Could wider use of gene reserves protect rare species?

UK landowners and conservationists welcome wider-spread use of Gene Conservation Units (GCUs) to help protect some of the rarest plants and insects, research at the University of York has shown. In particular the Great Yellow Bumblebee and the Mountain Ringlet Butterfly, which are at risk of further population decline, would...
WildlifeWired UK

Scientists keeps ignoring ugly plants. That’s bad

During Italy’s strict lockdown in March 2020, Martino Adamo had time to kill. A plant researcher at the University of Turin, Adamo couldn’t go into the lab or out to the countryside for fieldwork, so he whiled away the hours with other projects. One day, he was sitting down to write the introduction to a paper on a rare plant, Tephroseris balbisiana, found in the Southwestern Alps. But he quickly realised that hardly any other scientists before him had published research about the plant.
Environmentraleighnews.net

Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing?

The climate crisis is no longer a looming threat - people are now living with the consequences of centuries of greenhouse gas emissions. But there is still everything to fight for. How the world chooses to respond in the coming years will have massive repercussions for generations yet to be born.
AnimalsTelegraph

Soaring populations put four species in ‘billion bird club’

Four bird species regularly seen in the UK have been found to be members of an exclusive "billion club", with a study has showing their populations number more than one billion. Ring-billed gulls, house sparrows, European starlings and barn swallows have been identified as the most prolific birds out of...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

São Tomé Island Has Two Species of Caecilians Found Nowhere Else on Earth

Research adds evidence to century-long scientific debate and reveals how volcanic activity may have driven divergence of the limbless amphibians. The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians — known as caecilians — found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today (May 10, 2021) in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.
WildlifeScience Daily

Earth's vegetation is changing faster today than it has over the last 18,000 years

A global survey of fossil pollen has discovered that the planet's vegetation is changing at least as quickly today as it did when the last ice sheets retreated around 10,000 years ago. Beginning some 3,000-to-4,000 years ago, Earth's plant communities began changing at an accelerating pace. Today, this pace rivals or exceeds the rapid turnover that took place as plants raced to colonize formerly frozen landscapes and adapt to a global climate that warmed by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

A Diversity of Wildlife Is Good for Our Health: To Prevent Future Pandemics, We Must Restore and Protect Nature

A growing body of evidence suggests that biodiversity loss increases our exposure to both new and established zoonotic pathogens. Restoring and protecting nature is essential to preventing future pandemics. So reports a new Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) paper that synthesizes current understanding about how biodiversity affects human health and provides recommendations for future research to guide management.
Wildlifepncguam.com

UOG biology student discovers two potentially new species from Yap

Gabriella Prelosky, an undergraduate biology student at the University of Guam, is in the process of naming two potentially new species of diatoms that she found while examining a mud sample from a mangrove in Yap. Diatoms are single-celled algae found in oceans, lakes, and rivers. “They’re primary producers, so...
WildlifeInverse

A form of life crucial for human survival may be disappearing

It’s no secret that our planet is in crisis. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, more than 37,400 species are at risk of becoming extinct. That includes 26 percent of mammals, 36 percent of sharks and rays, and 41 percent of amphibians. But the conservation posters that...
WildlifePosted by
Yale Environment 360

Species Solidarity: Rediscovering Our Connection to the Web of Life

If it wasn’t already clear, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it painfully obvious that our lives are entwined with the lives of other animals. Our health depends on theirs, not only because viruses from their bodies can enter ours, but because we survive thanks to the soil they fertilize and the plants they pollinate. And as climate disruption escalates, it’s evident that many animals are buffering us from its worst effects, maintaining ecosystems that absorb carbon and help mitigate the effects of sea-level rise.
Sciencegilavalleycentral.net

Help stop the spread of harmful invasive species

PHOENIX — Did you know that invasive quagga mussels cause millions of dollars in damage to boat motors, docks and water intake systems?. Or that unwanted turtles, tortoises, and other pets illegally released into the wild can hurt our native species by introducing disease or outcompeting them for habitat and food?
EnvironmentNew Scientist

The world has missed its target for protecting oceans to save species

Governments have hit a global target for creating protected areas on land, but failed to meet a similar goal on oceans, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. World leaders in 2010 agreed to tackle alarming species extinctions and declines in biodiversity by expanding protections such as national parks...
WildlifeVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Two bird species targeted by Beach Nesting Birds project

One of Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s many research projects is the Beach Nesting Birds project. The target species we are focusing on for this project are Wilson’s plovers and least terns. The Wilson’s plover is a shorebird that prefers to nest in the soft sand along the dunes, mudflats and shelly areas with vegetation. During the breeding season, they break up into pairs and create their own territories. The least tern is a water bird that prefers to nest in large groups mainly in open shelly areas.
WildlifeScience Daily

A new approach to identify genetic boundaries of species could also impact policy

A new approach to genomic species delineation could impact policy and lend clarity to legislation for designating a species as endangered or at risk. The coastal California gnatcatcher is an unassuming little gray songbird that's been at the epicenter of a legal brawl for nearly 28 years, ever since U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
AmazonWired

Humans Need to Create Interspecies Money to Save the Planet

The greatest failure of the digital age is how far removed it is from nature. The microchip has no circadian rhythm, nor has the computer breath. The network is incorporeal. This may represent an existential risk for life on Earth. I believe we have to make a decision: Succumb to pushing more of our brain time and economy into unnatural online constructs, or build the digital anew in a way that is rooted in nature.
Wildlifeislandernews.com

Scientists discover sharks have their own GPS to travel the world

Sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to travel the world's oceans, scientists discovered. Experiments in marine laboratories confirmed something researchers have been speculating. The same has been observed in other marine animals such as turtles. The study published this month in the journal Current...