Berthoud, CO

Spartans win walk-off thriller, classic baseball

berthoudsurveyor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conditions could not have been more ideal for a spring baseball game but the way the game ended was what made it a perfect day. The Berthoud High School (BHS) baseball team hosted Riverdale Ridge last Thursday afternoon and won in walk-off fashion, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh frame to notch their second win of the year. It was an expertly played game by both sides, classic baseball through and through that featured good pitching, some terrific play in the field, timely hitting and a thrilling conclusion.

Berthoud, COberthoudsurveyor.com

Records set at R2J Invite

In normal years, the first weekend in May would have the track team racing for the conference title. However, in this pandemic year, this past Friday was the season opener. The April through June timing of the 2021 track season has caused some athletes to forgo the sport this year, but it is also affording athletes more opportunity to extend the competitive season without most of the Colorado wind and snow of early spring.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Spring sports notebook: highlights from Season D’s early action

Stumbling across a vacant high school athletic facility of any variety won’t occur often for Loveland-area residents over the next few months. Season D, which certainly supplies a surplus of action, entails practically immeasurable jumble prep activities in simultaneous competition. Specifically, amid the final chapter of CHSAA’s 2020-21 modified calendar, eight different sports are underway upon operating through the campaign’s initial stages.
Thornton, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Baseball: Ravens rally for first win

THORNTON -- Berthoud High School scored the first runs of its game at Riverdale Ridge May 5, and the Ravens scored the next nine to win the contest 9-5. RRHS scored two in the fourth inning, four more in the fifth and tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth inning.