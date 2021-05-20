Spartans win walk-off thriller, classic baseball

The conditions could not have been more ideal for a spring baseball game but the way the game ended was what made it a perfect day. The Berthoud High School (BHS) baseball team hosted Riverdale Ridge last Thursday afternoon and won in walk-off fashion, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh frame to notch their second win of the year. It was an expertly played game by both sides, classic baseball through and through that featured good pitching, some terrific play in the field, timely hitting and a thrilling conclusion.