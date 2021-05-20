newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How Team Biden orchestrated a shorter war in Gaza

By Nahal Toosi
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Biden administration officials sought to end the latest Israeli-Palestinian fighting, they kept two numbers in mind: 2012 and 2014. The last two major conflagrations between Israel and Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip took place in those years. The 2012 fighting lasted eight days, killing at least 160 Palestinians and six Israelis. Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton played a key role. The 2014 episode is often described as a war; it lasted some 50 days, killing more than 2,200 Palestinians and over 70 Israelis. John Kerry, Clinton’s successor, was deeply involved in trying to broker a resolution.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Kerry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Dennis Ross
Person
Jonathan Schanzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Palestinians#Iran#The U N Security Council#The Palestinian Authority#Middle Eastern#The White House#National Security#United Nations#Muslim Brotherhood#Biden Aides#Biden Today#Gaza Strip#President Joe Biden#Right Wing Israelis#Hamas Leadership#Israeli Cities#Militants#State Hillary Clinton#Iceland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Middle EastPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What was the outcome of the latest Gaza war?

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The cease-fire that took effect Friday appears to have halted 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, without resolving any of the underlying issues in the decades-old Middle East conflict. Almost no one on either side expects this war — which was...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden prays ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the Democratic Party still supported Israel and he was praying that the ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas would hold. Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the conflict between...
POTUSCBS News

Biden gives conditions for meeting with Kim Jong Un and hopes Mideast cease-fire holds

During a press conference at the White House, President Biden answered a question from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about his conditions for meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president also spoke about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he expressed his hope that a cease-fire holds between Israel and Hamas. Watch Mr. Biden's responses.
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: Joe Biden declares ‘genuine opportunity to make progress’ after Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Joe Biden hailed a “genuine opportunity to make progress” and Palestinians celebrated in the streets as an Israel-Gaza ceasefire was declared following 11 days of attacks. World leaders have welcomed the truce, which was proposed by Egypt and started at 2am local time, after violence that has killed 12 people in Israel and 232 Palestinians and pledged to help rebuild Gaza.
Public Healthaier.org

How Team Biden Ended Covid Mania Overnight

How was the Biden Administration able to flip the switch on Covid Mania and turn off the Safety Regime virtually overnight, after 15 months of a ruthless propaganda and fear campaign claiming that America was in the midst of a perpetual pandemic of endless death and destruction? Luckily for Team Biden, the current White House are beneficiaries of Democrat, or D.C. insider privilege. And because they are part of the insider’s club, they have the ability to control and manipulate the power centers in D.C. at a moment’s notice. To make sense of this rapid, perplexing change of events, you have to understand how our institutions in Washington, D.C. actually work.
POTUSCBS News

Biden praises cease-fire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President Joe Biden is vowing to continue his administration's "quiet and relentless" diplomacy in the Middle East after Israel announced it would end fighting in Gaza. CBS News senior White House correspondent Wejia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss just how involved the Biden administration was in facilitating this cease-fire and more from the White House.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Biden presses Israel to de-escalate deadly fighting with Gaza

President Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza in a call Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more on what the two leaders discussed, and what this means for the president's foreign policy approach.
POTUSWashington Post

Eleven days: Inside Biden’s rapidly evolving approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict

The statement blasted out last Saturday by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in response to the ongoing violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip was unusually harsh — and immediately set off a “commotion” inside the White House, according to one person familiar with the reaction.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Full Text of Joe Biden's Statements on Israel and Hamas Cease-Fire

President Joe Biden spoke about his phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday evening while an "unconditional" cease-fire to end the recent conflict in Gaza was set to go into effect within hours. News of the cease-fire broke shortly before Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden says 'no shift' in commitment to Israel

President Biden said Friday there is “no shift” in his commitment to the security of Israel and reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift,” Biden told reporters at a press conference...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden's Pattern With Israel: Public Support, Private Scolds

It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli...
WorldChannel 4

Israel rejects Biden call to ‘de-escalate’ Gaza conflict

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared he’s determined to press ahead with military operations in Gaza “until its aim is met”, hours after President Joe Biden said he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the conflict. Israel has continued its airstrikes on Gaza, while Hamas fired more rockets into Israeli...