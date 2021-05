Marvel is wondering what X-Men: The Animated Series character is the ultimate fan favorite. Their official Twitter account posed the question ahead of “This Week In Marvel.” There are so many answers to this question for you to choose from. Wolverine, Gambit, Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, and Jubilee are all there. (It doesn’t hurt that for a lot of fans out there, the Animated lineup is absolutely their introduction to the mutants.) The popularity of the animated series has prompted some to speculate on what the lineup could be when they inevitably get brought to the MCU sometime in the future. For now, fans will have to be patient and revisit the 1990s on Disney+.