newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Labor secretary faces questions from Democrats in police chief controversy

By Alex Gangitano
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxnbk_0a6HPDAV00
© Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Massachusetts Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Seth Moulton are looking for answers about if Labor Secretary Marty Walsh knew about domestic violence allegations against Boston police commissioner Dennis White, The Boston Globe reported.

Walsh, who served as Boston mayor from 2014 until earlier this year, appointed White on Jan. 28. Six days later, while Walsh was still being vetted for his Cabinet position, the then-mayor put White on leave and announced that the city would conduct an investigation following questions about a 1999 allegation of domestic violence against White.

The Globe has since reported that Walsh’s administration tried to end the investigation into White shortly after it started, which the Labor Department has denied.

White and a former police commissioner said in court on Wednesday that Walsh was aware of the domestic violence allegations against White when he appointed him.

Moulton said on Thursday that Walsh should resign if that was the case.

“There are a number of questions that everybody wants to know about this whole situation,” Moulton told the Globe. “We obviously need to know all the facts about his vetting. If it turns out Secretary Walsh is lying, he should resign as well.”

Walsh has reiterated that he was not aware of the allegations.

“As I said on February 3, I was not aware of these serious allegations until after I appointed White as police commissioner. Neither the allegations nor the internal affairs files were shared with me in 2014, or during any other consideration of Dennis White," the secretary said in a statement. "Had I known, I would not have chosen him for police commissioner or any other role."

Warren told The Globe she wants more information about the situation.

“I believe in transparency, and that means we need to hear everyone’s story, including that of the former mayor,” Warren said. “Let’s get the information out there and find out exactly what happened.”

The Globe also reached out to Massachusetts Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Richard Neal , who did not comment on the situation.

The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Richard Neal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Democrats#Domestic Violence#Secretary#Police Commissioner#Police Chief#Police Violence#The Boston Globe#Cabinet#The Labor Department#The Globe#Controversy#Boston Mayor#Rep Seth Moulton#Court#Questions#Faces#Transparency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Boston, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

Why did Walsh look to cut short police commissioner probe?

WHY DID MARTY WALSH, who was pilloried for the hasty appointment of Police Commissioner Dennis White with no vetting or even an interview when it was revealed that White was the subject of a domestic abuse allegation two decades ago, then look to short-circuit the investigation he ordered as a result?
Boston, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

Janey says White must go, decries ‘blue wall of silence’

ACTING MAYOR KIM JANEY released a devastating report on the background of Police Commissioner Dennis White, who was put on leave just two days after his appointment in early February amid reports of an earlier domestic violence allegation. The investigation not only reveals serious allegations of physical abuse against White...
U.S. Politicsfee.org

Biden’s Labor Secretary Just Threatened Independent Contractors

This article is excerpted from the FEE Daily, a daily email newsletter where FEE Policy Correspondent Brad Polumbo brings you news and analysis on the top free-market economics and policy stories. Click here to sign up. With the rise of the digital gig economy, millions of Americans have found flexible...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris keeps assets in tax-advantaged trust, appearing to violate own ethics pledge

Vice President Kamala Harris keeps assets in a tax-advantaged family trust, a move that appears to violate an ethics pledge she and President Biden made on the campaign trail. According to Harris' financial disclosure form released Monday, she has been a trustee of the KDH/DCE family trust since 2017. The trust's assets "are not reportable," according to the filing, effectively obscuring some of the vice president's holdings from public view.
Boston, MAnepm.org

Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White Sues City, Claims Illegal Firing

Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White filed a lawsuit Friday saying Acting Mayor Kim Janey is trying to illegally fire him for decades-old domestic violence allegations. The suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, came as the city released the results of an outside investigation into charges levied by White’s ex-wife 22 years ago. The inquiry also uncovered a second domestic violence incident involving White — a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman in 1993.
Boston, MABoston Globe

‘Hi Ma, how are ya?’ Mary Walsh gets Mother’s Day message from her son, Marty — and President Biden

Did you call your mother on Sunday? Marty Walsh did, and he had some help from his boss, President Biden. In a video shared on the president’s official Twitter account on Mother’s Day, Biden and Walsh, the former Boston mayor now serving as US secretary of labor, are seen leaving a lighthearted voicemail for Walsh’s mom, Mary Walsh, from the president’s desk in the Oval Office.
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Texas House passes controversial voting legislation after changes from Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas House lawmakers early Friday passed an election reform bill sponsored by Republicans that Democratic critics argue would limit voting access. The party line vote happened after Republican lawmakers conceded to several Democratic proposed amendments that softened the language on criminal penalties. The bill is headed to the Senate, where it could undergo more changes.
Congress & CourtsDanville Commercial-News

Patrick Buchanan: Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The national action imperative to achieve 30 by 30

Can you hear it? The clock is ticking. To protect 30 percent of our nation’s lands and waters by 2030, as demanded by science, we urgently need extensive presidential, secretarial and congressional action. Especially now, given the pressing need to mitigate climate change, address the biodiversity crisis, and achieve greater...