The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is back, albeit a bit different to what we’re used to. Due to the pandemic, 2020’s ceremony was cancelled, with all of last year’s entries rolling over to 2021. That means that will probably be a low-key affair in comparison to most years.Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s event.When is Eurovision and how can I watch live?Eurovision will be broadcast on BBC One this weekend, with the grand final airing on Saturday at 8pm, two days after the second half of the semi-final, which screens tonight (20 May) at 8pm on...