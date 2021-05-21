How Amber Ruffin Became the Margarita-Fueled Late-Night Host of Our Dreams
The video above was produced by IndieWire's Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. It's near impossible to interview Amber Ruffin. Those familiar with her work know that even when addressing the most serious of topics, Ruffin has a natural ebullience that's impossible not to be drawn into, which makes it all the more hilarious whenever she delivers a devastating punchline. In an interview setting, the best a person can do is give themselves over to the comedian's enthusiasm and let her delight carry the moment wherever it wants to go.