newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

SC State’s Army ROTC Bulldog Battalion commissions 10 officers

carolinapanorama.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina State University’s Army ROTC Department hosted its Spring 2021 Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday, May 6, in the SC State Fine Arts Auditorium. It was an intimate experience for the commissioned officers, as their parents or designees had the opportunity to pin their children and share the celebratory moment with them on stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was limited to only a few family members, but was also streamed on Facebook for family and friends who could not attend.

www.carolinapanorama.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Army#Claflin University#Fort Hood#Fort Lee#Fort Bliss#Sc State#State University#The U S Army#The Bulldog Battalion#Bolc#1st Cavalry#2nd Lieutenants#Captain#Training#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Army
Related
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Politicseminetra.com

New death penalty law allows South Carolina prisoners to opt for electric chairs or firing squads

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Signs Law Invoice It has so far forced death row prisoners to choose between electric chairs and newly formed firing squad, hoping that the state will be able to resume executions after an unwilling decade of hiatus. South Carolina was one of the most prolific states on the scale of killing prisoners, but executions were suspended due to a deadly shortage of injections.