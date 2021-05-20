HelloFresh Announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia Sweepstakes

After the release of the Nintendo 3DS in 2017, the popular role-playing game will appear Mitopia May 21, 2021 at the Nintendo EShop, as well as the retail version for the Nintendo Switch. In Mytopia, the dark prince stole the faces of the locals, and it was up to you and your friends to stand up to the prince and his aides and bring their faces back to the inhabitants. From the end of April, undecided players can also get one Free demo version Download the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo Eshop and use it to first see the contents of the upcoming roll-flaming game from Nintendo.