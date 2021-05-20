HelloFresh Announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia Sweepstakes
Miitopia is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21st, and different types of food play a major part in the RPG. It makes sense then that HelloFresh and Nintendo are collaborating on a new sweepstakes to celebrate the game's release! The Fresh Adventures sweepstakes gives participants a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console, as well as a digital copy of Miitopia. The sweepstakes will see 25 winners in total, and will run from May 21st at 12 a.m. ET to June 30th at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. Full details regarding the sweepstakes can be found right here.comicbook.com