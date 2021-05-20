newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

HelloFresh Announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia Sweepstakes

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiitopia is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21st, and different types of food play a major part in the RPG. It makes sense then that HelloFresh and Nintendo are collaborating on a new sweepstakes to celebrate the game's release! The Fresh Adventures sweepstakes gives participants a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console, as well as a digital copy of Miitopia. The sweepstakes will see 25 winners in total, and will run from May 21st at 12 a.m. ET to June 30th at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. Full details regarding the sweepstakes can be found right here.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#Hellofresh#Nintendo 3ds#Console Gamers#Twitter Inc#Hellofresh#Nintendo Switch Miitopia#Marcdachamp#Sweepstakes#Mii Designs#The Game#Amazing Custom Characters#Adventures#June#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
RecipesSiliconera

Bandai Namco Shows Off the Tales of Arise Pre-order Costumes

Bandai Namco again took to Twitter to offer people a better look at Tales of Arise. However this time, it was to show off something not everyone might get. The four latest screenshots look at the Tales of Arise pre-order bonus costumes. People get two for committing to a copy of the game, as well as accessories and food recipes.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

US: GameStop reveals Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order pin set

Nintendo and GameStop have revealed the pre-order gift for the next entry in the Mario Golf franchise, Mario Golf: Super Rush. Those of you who purchase the Nintendo Switch game from the North American retailer will be entitled to receive a special pin-set which you can view above. Mario Golf: Super Rush is due to be released on the 25th of June.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Review: New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch

Grab your camera, buckle up in your Neo-One and embark on your photography adventure in the new Lental region to gather research and snap photos of your favourite Pokémon. It’s no secret that fans have clamoured for a sequel to the N64 game classic for quite some time, but was it worth the wait?
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Nintendo Switch Surpasses GBA Unit Sales

Nintendo announced via its yearly financial statements that it’s having its best year on record—surpassing the Game Boy Advance’s numbers—with the Wii in sight. The yearly results are in for Nintendo and the handheld-hybrid is continuing to dominate the market. Between having its best full-year profits ever, hitting 85 million units for the Switch, and showing an 82% increase in year-over-year profits, Nintendo seems like they are doing okay in the current market conditions.
FIFAmobilesyrup.com

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals available right now

Games like Fifa 21, Mortal kombat 11, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and more for the Nintendo Switch are currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, EB Games and Amazon. Here are this week’s best Nintendo Switch game deals available online:. Amazon. Best Buy. EB Games. MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate...
Video GamesComicBook

Former Metroid Prime Developer Crushes the Dreams of Nintendo Switch Fans

Metroid Prime 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Well, apparently. Many Nintendo fans are increasingly convinced it's never coming out. That said, according to rumors over the years, the first three games of the series are being brought to the Switch and Switch Lite to accompany the long-awaited release of the fourth mainline installment in the series. However, according to a former developer on the series, this is unlikely.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Where To Buy The Nintendo Switch Lite Blue

The latest addition to the ever-growing rainbow roster of Switch Lites is now out in Europe. In North America you'll have to wait until 21st May to get your hands on this new exciting colour varient. It joins the current line up of Yellow, Turquoise, Grey and Coral to bring...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance Nintendo Switch Version Gets Delayed

Game developer Black Isle Studios has made an emergency announcement that the Nintendo Switch version of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is getting its release date changed. According to the studio, it seems the developers have found an issue that they did not foresee at all and it seems to be connected with the Nintendo Switch store. They are now going to have to delay the launch for a few days in order to fix this problem.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Get On My Line returns in June, brings EU and NA brackets for Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate

Get On My Level is back with a new Super Smash Bros. Majo, taking the classic tournament series to the global stage with the help of Red Bull. Get On My Line 2021 will feature both Smash Melee and Ultimate, with brackets for players in Europe and North America. Spread across two weekends, one for each game, the four brackets will have a total of $4,000 up for grabs. Melee will run on June 19 and 20, while Ultimate’s brackets will be held on June 26 and 27.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Hotel Transylvania: Terrible adventures have been announced for the Nintendo Switch

Join in a terrifying new adventure with Drook, Mavis, tennis and other iconic characters of the franchise. Lyon, France, May 10, 2021 – Sony Pictures is pleased to announce Outright Games, the world’s leading publisher of interactive entertainment for families, in conjunction with consumer products. Hotel Transylvania: Horror Adventures. This new video game features fans’ favorite characters from the hit rights and will be released for Halloween on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch X, Xbox and Digital PC.
Retailnintendo-power.com

Mitobia Sweepstakes – Play demo for Nintendo Switch and win retail version of the game – ntower

After the release of the Nintendo 3DS in 2017, the popular role-playing game will appear Mitopia May 21, 2021 at the Nintendo EShop, as well as the retail version for the Nintendo Switch. In Mytopia, the dark prince stole the faces of the locals, and it was up to you and your friends to stand up to the prince and his aides and bring their faces back to the inhabitants. From the end of April, undecided players can also get one Free demo version Download the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo Eshop and use it to first see the contents of the upcoming roll-flaming game from Nintendo.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Explore A Derelict World In The Last Cube On Nintendo Switch

Improx Games has revealed that their brain-teasing puzzle adventure game The Last Cube will release on Nintendo Switch. You will be challenged to guide a cube through moody, monolithic chambers as you learn more about the story behind the game’s derelict world. From foggy nightmarish abysses to oppressive lava-lit factories,...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Nintendo Switch Sales Milestone Reached

A new Nintendo Switch sales milestone has been reached, giving the console the title of being the company’s 4th best-selling console. The statistics come from Nintendo’s latest sales data, which as of March 2021 and goes all the way back to the NES. The Game Boy Advance’s 81 and a half million lifetime sales, sitting itself in 5th place, as the Switch sets its sights on the current 3rd place holder: the Wii (which sold just over 100 million units).
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Top 10 best collectible card games on Nintendo Switch

If you are a fan of card games, there are plenty to choose from, especially when you are talking about collectible card games on the Nintendo Switch. There are so many different options, it might be hard to explore and figure out what games are worth playing. Some collectible card games have solo modes while other games have online multiplayer, allowing you to challenge friends or strangers and see if you can come out on top.