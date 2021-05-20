Dungeons & Dragons had its 'best year ever' in 2020
Back in the 1980s, Dungeons & Dragons enjoyed a brief period of cultural relevance that saw it featured in the movie E.T., its own Saturday morning cartoon, and a moral panic. In a twist no science fiction writer saw coming D&D has enjoyed a return to popularity in recent years thanks to Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, Stranger Things, a new edition of the rules that doesn't suck, and a thriving fan art community whose influence probably isn't as recognized as it should be.www.pcgamer.com