newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons had its 'best year ever' in 2020

By Jody Macgregor
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the 1980s, Dungeons & Dragons enjoyed a brief period of cultural relevance that saw it featured in the movie E.T., its own Saturday morning cartoon, and a moral panic. In a twist no science fiction writer saw coming D&D has enjoyed a return to popularity in recent years thanks to Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, Stranger Things, a new edition of the rules that doesn't suck, and a thriving fan art community whose influence probably isn't as recognized as it should be.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Hugh Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Adventure#Movie Magic#Fan Fiction#Dark Alliance#The Forgotten Realms#Wizards Of The Coast#D D Celebration Events#Publisher Wizards#Gothic Horror#Book#Fan Art#Science Fiction#Stranger Things#Extreme Meatpunks Forever#Downloads#Popularity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assassin’s Creed Had Its Best Sales Year in 2020

The Assassin’s Creed series had its strongest sales year to date in the 12 month period that ended on March 31st, according to Ubisoft. The publisher said that the total yearly revenue generated by the series was up 50% compared to the previous record, which was set in the 2012-2013 financial year.
Hobbiestechraptor.net

New Magic: The Gathering Dungeons & Dragons Cards Revealed

A handful of Magic: The Gathering Dungeons & Dragons cards have been revealed along with a wonderful surprise: WOTC's Summer of Legend is coming and it features a return to in-person play!. Late last year, Wizards of the Coast announced that Dungeons & Dragons was getting its very own core...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft Provides a New Take on a Beloved Campaign Setting

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is not only a major update to the world of Ravenloft, it also presents an interesting approach to building Dungeons & Dragons adventures that could mark a major shift in the ethos of D&D publications. In 1983, Tracy and Laura Hickman introduced the gothic horror-laced world of Ravenloft to Dungeons & Dragons. While Ravenloft was originally created to hold the iconic D&D vampire Strahd von Zarovich, the world eventually expanded to include a patchwork collection of "Demiplanes of Dread," each of which served as an eternal prison for some sort of foul creature. The current Fifth Edition set of rules for Dungeons & Dragons revisited Ravenloft in Curse of Strahd, a re-telling of the original Ravenloft adventure set in Barovia. Despite not being set in the iconic Forgotten Realms, Curse of Strahd is considered one of D&D's best "modern" adventures by players and critics alike.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Heads to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance heads to Xbox Game Pass on day one, publisher Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games have announced. While the four player cooperative action-RPG is launching on July 22nd across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance heads to Xbox Game Pass for both PC and consoles.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free title is a ‘mystery game’

Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has not been revealed as usual, with Epic instead saying it will be a mystery game. The title will replace Mi’pu’mi Games’ The Lion’s Song, a narrative adventure game focused on a cast of Austrian artists and scientists struggling with creativity and inspiration, which is now free to download until May 20.
HobbiesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Dungeons and Dragons Magic Set Release Date?

The Summer of Legend is coming in big with another exciting new set for Magic: the Gathering. Already Wizards announced the highly anticipated release date for Modern Horizons 2, and now they are ready to share their plans for the next set for Standard. The Dungeons and Dragons Magic set, Adventures of the Forgotten Realms, was announced to be coming later this summer.
bookriot.com

Why You Should Start a Dungeons & Dragons Club In Your Library

I only played Dungeons and Dragons sporadically as a kid, I could never find anyone to play with and all of the sessions seemed to fall apart. Over the first lock down here in the UK, I decided to get back into it using various online tabletop programs. I really enjoyed it, so when we were able to go back to work (in my school library) I decided to see if any students were also interested in playing. It took me exactly one day of asking to have a dedicated group of six students eager to play. We have been playing the same campaign for seven months, the students never miss a session. It has been so popular that we now have 13-year-old students running their own sessions for younger students and a waiting list of students hoping to play in the next campaign. Here are some reasons why I recommend you start a Dungeons and Dragons club in your school or public library!
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Classic Dungeons & Dragons creature Tiamat comes to Magic: The Gathering

Previews for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering crossover was highlighted by the reveal of a classic, all-powerful Dragon, Wizards of the Coast announced today during its Weekly MTG Twitch stream. Tiamat is a lawful evil five-headed chromatic dragon. Each head represents one of the five primary...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #15 Shows Off the Manatee-Like Proboskine Monster in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

If you’ve ever wanted to use Dungeons & Dragons to battle what looks like a demonic manatee, Monster Hunts Weekly #15 is perfect for you. The Proboskine is the weekly monster that players can hunt and it looks just as I’ve described. Coming from Vall Syrene, Magic Goblin, and Quadrio, this monster seems great for a low-level adventure, possibly even in a setting like Ghosts of Saltmarsh that’s more naval in nature. Of course, in the supplement you also get tools for harvesting materials from the Proboskine and crafting things like armor. As always, there’s also a little adventure you can use to lead your party to face-off against the creature.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Epic Game Store Free From Today: Adventure Game “Pine”

Every week Epic Games delights us with at least one new free game in the Epic Game Store. You can download the games for free for a week and keep them permanently in your game library even after the promotion is over. Most recently Dungeons & Dragons had a fantastic title of Idle Champions of the Forgotten areas in the universe. From today, May 6, until 5pm, the free game will change, and you will receive: Pine.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Makes Curses a Lot More Relevant

Dungeons & Dragons is providing alternative rules for curses that make them much more relevant in Fifth Edition campaigns. Curses are traditionally no more than an annoyance to Dungeons & Dragons characters, thanks to the availability of spells like remove curse to many spellcasters. A tortured lycanthrope or a doomed magic item can be easily solved by a 5th level Cleric without any real cost or dramatic effect associated with them. We've spoken about some of the homebrew solutions to making curses more effective in Dungeons & Dragons, and the upcoming book Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft provides a more official kind of curse that can be used by DMs to continuously vex and affect your players.