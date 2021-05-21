newsbreak-logo
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs students make a promise to succeed

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) - Fifth graders at Roosevelt Elementary in Council Bluffs are making a pledge to work hard and graduate as part of the class of 2028.

The children are giving their word to fulfill their full potential at a young age. It's a promise Roosevelt Elementary students say they'll keep.

"I want to be an anesthesiologist," student Rosa Christina said.

Dr. Corey Vorthmann, the Chief Academic Officer with the District says he hopes every school emphasizes the importance of graduating.

"It's just an important part of the commitment we make to make sure every student graduates," Vorthmann said. "Not sure if there were other schools that do this as well but I would encourage other schools to think about reinforcing that core belief that all students can graduate."

Vorthmann says it's important kids see they have a strong support system - cheering them on.

"Their families, their teachers are all here to make sure they get to graduation," Vorthmann said.

Future sixth-grader, Riley Driver says hard work is resonating with her generation.

"My teacher also has a sign up in her room, it says something like this: it's like it's okay to not know but it's not okay to not try," Driver said. "I think that's basically something, if someone ever gave up, you could tell them and it would encourage them to work harder."

The Council Bluffs Community School District has a diploma plus program, where students graduate with a high school diploma and a second credential. Fifth-grade students throughout the district made these promises at ceremonies this week.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

