Bellevue, NE

Funeral planned for Theodore and Emily Price on Saturday

By KMTV Staff
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
This weekend, loved ones will say their goodbyes to two young children found dead inside a Bellevue house.

Services for three-year-old Theodore Price and five-year-old Emily Price will be Saturday afternoon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, Ill.

Mother mourns death of children found dead in Bellevue home

Their obituary says "anyone who knew these two beautiful souls fell in love instantly with them."

SEE ALSO : Bellevue community members hold candlelight vigil in honor of children found dead over the weekend

READ MORE : Father of children found dead in Bellevue waives right to attorney at hearing

